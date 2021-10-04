Meghan and Harry have 'no royal comeback' despite NYC tour, says expert

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the royal family for good

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the royal family for good

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not looking to return to in the royal family, despite their uber-successful New York City trip.



According to royal commentator Charles Rae, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the royal family for good.

"They are no longer active members of the royal family and do not represent the royal family on anything," Rae said.

He said there were no crowds around them, only security guards.

"They made it clear they wanted to have private lives but continually invade their own privacy," he added while speaking to Entertainment Daily.

Rae went on to state no one should think if they turn up that they are representing the royal family as this is not the case.

On the other hand, several sources say the couple may return to UK for their daughter Lilibet's christening at the Windsor Castle.

Meghan and Harry decided to quit the royal family in early 2020. They moved to the US to forge an independent life.

They have been living with their kids, son Archie, and daughter Lilibet in their Montecito abode, in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles since leaving the UK.