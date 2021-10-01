Tony Bennett draws portrait shot of Lady Gaga for ‘Love for Sale’ album cover

Tony Bennett draws a beautiful portrait shot of Lady Gaga for the ‘Love for Sale’ album cover

Tony Bennett recently surprised fans with a breathtaking portrait shot of Lady Gaga for the brand new album Love for Sale.

It included a candid conversation between Bennett and Gaga where he asked the singer, "You know what I was thinking of doing is sketching you, and possibly pose for the cover.”



The singer immediately broke into excitement and replied by saying, “Really? I would love that!”

Check it out below:

Within the rest of the clip, Bennett’s entire process was captured and was crafted to the beat of the duo’s new track titled, I Concentrate on You.





