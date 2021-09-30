Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari celebrates her legal battle The ruling is a landmark victory for Britney in the long-running dispute

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Ashgari has celebrated the court ruling to suspend his fiancee's father Jamie from her conservatorship on social media.



In historic ruling, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney's father Jamie from the conservatorship that has seen him control pop star's affairs since 2008

Sam shared his ecstatic reaction to the ruling on his Instagram Story, writing: "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!! (sic)"

Asghari, who got engaged to Britney earlier this month, also shared a photo of himself handing a pink rose to the 'Oops!... I Did it Again' hitmaker as well as black-and-white image of a lion.

Sam captioned the snaps: "She did this. Her fan base is called the army for a reason."

The judge in Los Angeles decided that was in the "best interests" to remove Jamie from the conservatorship, adding that the "current situation is untenable" and "reflects a toxic environment".



The ruling is a landmark victory for Britney in the long-running dispute. A hearing regarding whether the conservatorship should be terminated completely will be heard later in the year.