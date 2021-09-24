Firdous Jamal defends blunt remarks about Mahira Khan

Firdous Jamal: ‘I said that Mahira Khan should do character roles, she should do characterization’
Earlier, Veteran Pakistan actor, Firdous Jamal had received criticism after making ageist comments about Mahira Khan. He recently made an appearance on a local TV show and said that he still stands by what he said.
The actor had stated, "Mahira Khan is a mediocre model, but she is a good actress. She has aged as well. That's not the age to play the role of a heroin.”
The host asked Jamal if he has any thoughts regarding the controversial remarks he made about the Humsafar actor, to which he responded, “What thoughts? I have not said anything bad."
He continued, "I said that she should do character roles, she should do characterization. Who, according to us is a heroine, a small and little girl who is doing amusing things, dancing and singing, who is vivacious, looks youthful and innocent, I said now she doesn’t fit that criterion."
The Pyarey Afzal actor stated, “She should do character roles which don’t mean that she should become mother or aunt but she can be a good wife, a good sister, a social worker.”
He added, “For us, the heroine is a youthful girl, who is naughty, an immature girl, a happy soul who is moving here and there, jumping with joy, which itself is a wrong concept. Any good character is the real hero or heroine be it Mother or Some other person of substance."
