Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker mock Scott Dipstick with a kiss

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rock as much leather and spikes as they could possibly muster

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who began dating earlier this year made their romance Instagram official in February, made their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The Blink 182 drummer - who graced the show as as a presenter and a performer - stunned everyone as he got cozy to her girlfriend, apparently poking fun into his ladylove Kourtney's ex Scott Disick who previously talked about their PDA-filled moments.

Barker and Kardashian were looking smashing in matching black ensembles. During the show, Barker is set to perform his new single "Papercuts" with Machine Gun Kelly.



Barker and Kardashian's red carpet debut comes weeks after Kardashian, 42, embraced an MTV VMAs moment of her own, when she modeled a vintage, sheer black lace dress that was first worn by Britney Spears at the 2001 show. Kardashian wore the chic dress while attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion shows in Italy with her rocker beau.

