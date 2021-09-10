 
Friday September 10, 2021
Kylie Jenner shares first look of her baby bump in sheer lace jumpsuit during NYC outing

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott

Web Desk
Friday, Sep 10, 2021
Pregnant Kylie Jenner seemed to be inspired by her big sister Kim Kardashian as she cloaked her baby bump in revealing outfit during her appearance in  New York City on Thursday.

The makeup mogul, who recently launched her new swimwear line, was seen sharing a glimpse of her baby bump  as she  made her grand entrance into the New York night.

Kylie, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, was all smiles in the very showy ensemble. She protected her modesty with a sheer black shawl wrapped partially around her waist.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star  upped  the glam factor as she styled her  her raven tresses into an exquisite updo with several loose tendrils cascading on either side of her face.

A black coat added a sophisticated touch to the racy look of Kylie as she made her dramatic entrance into the New York night.

Kylie Jenner has been proudly showing off her baby bump ever since confirming her pregnancy earlier this week, a stark contrast to her first one which she kept secret. 

