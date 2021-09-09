Victoria Beckham dresses her slender physique in oversized shirt to introduce new style

David Beckham's wife Victoria shares yet more of her fashion tips on Instagram

Victoria Beckham gave fans a new look of her personality as she wore an oversized blue shirt and utility inspired midi skirt.

The style queen shared yet more of her fashion tips on Instagram Wednesday as she showcased a crisp blue cotton shirt from her latest collection.

David Beckham's sweetheart gave fans major style envy as she dressed her slender physique in the oversized shirt and a utility inspired midi skirt.

The 47-year-old fashionista added a pop of colour with pale yellow heels, the former member of Spice Girls admired her outfit in the mirror.

The renowned fashion designer described the dress one of her favorites, saying: 'So this shirt is one of my favourite shirts. I wear it so much. I love it with a skirt but then I also like to wear it with my boyfriend jeans. I'm sure quite a lot of you have seen it because I've worn it so much. 'I've been doing quite a lot of my beauty videos. I love the colour. It's a super vibrant blue, suitable for all skin types but it's also a really nice fit."



Victoria Beckham shared her thoughts on new look, saying: 'It's quite oversized so it feels very cool, very effortless. I feel like I live in this shirt.'