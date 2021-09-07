Bella Hadid looks athletic as she showcases her flat abs in black gym wear

Bella Hadid showed off her flat abs as she headed home from her NYC gym in figure-hugging sportswear on Tuesday.

the 24-year-old supermodel put her fit physique figure on display during her chic appearance in the city, looking athlete in lack gym wear.



The fashionista dropped jaws in a tiny black sports bra with matching leggings wrapped around her long, toned legs.

Gigi Hadid's younger sister wore a pair of sunglasses as well as a mask. She elevated her look with retro earrings and a necklace.



She rounded out the ensemble with some exercise essentials, donning tall white socks and Asics sneakers.

Bella Hadid stunned onlookers with her warm walk in New York swept her long brunette locks out of her face with a scrunchie, letting them flow down her back with a bit of natural texture.