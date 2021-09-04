Victoria Beckham channels her inner Posh Spice during visit to Miami bakery

Victoria Beckham defies age as she rocks miniskirt in new snaps with Harper and David

Victoria Beckham defies age as she rocks miniskirt in new snaps with Harper and David

Victoria Beckham amazed fans with her true beauty as she put on a leggy display in a black miniskirt and orange stilettos in new snaps with Harper and husband David.

David Beckham's darling channeled her inner Posh Spice as she headed to a Miami bakery in a thigh-grazing black miniskirt on Thursday.



The 47-year-old fashion designer harked back to her girlband days as she teamed the number with a structured black blazer- a style evolution from alter-ego Posh's signature dress.

Victoria took to Instagram on Thursday and hared her awe-inspiring photos with her 10-year-old daughter Harper and husband David, 46, at the new Tooth Fairy Bakery.

Victoria Beckham looks out of this world in her latest pictures, putting on a leggy display in a black miniskirt.