Victoria Beckham channels her inner Posh Spice during visit to Miami bakery

Victoria Beckham amazed fans with her true beauty as she put on a leggy display in a black miniskirt and orange stilettos in new snaps with Harper and husband David.
Victoria took to Instagram on Thursday and hared her awe-inspiring photos with her 10-year-old daughter Harper and husband David, 46, at the new Tooth Fairy Bakery.
