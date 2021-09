'Red Notice': Teaser for film starring Gal Gadot crosses two million views on YouTube

The official teaser of upcoming Netflix movie "Red Notice" crossed two million views on YouTube hours after it was released.

The film casts Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in the lead roles.

"Red Notice" which is due to release on November 12 sees FBI special agent John Hartley (played by The Rock) chasing world's most wanted criminals (played by Reynolds and Gadot) before confronting other bad guys.



Check out the teaser: