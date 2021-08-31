Ariana Grande features on Kanye West's Donda?

Ariana Grande responded to fans about her appearance on Kanye West's Donda, saying that she is not featured on the rapper's new album.

The music sensation's fans think that the pop star is featured on Kanye West's Donda which has been streamed almost 100 million times on Spotify just one day after its release.



Ariana has cleared air about her appearance, saying she is not featured on the Kanye's new album Donda.



The British singer's clarification comes as Kanye claimed his record label released Donda without his permission.

On the other hand, Kanye West posted a brief statement accusing Universal of making his 10th studio album available on streaming services - including Spotify and Apple Music - without his approval.