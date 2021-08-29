Angelina Jolie crosses 10 million followers on Instagram

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has crossed 10 million followers on Instagram within a week after joining the photo and video sharing app.

The actress is following only three accounts and she has amassed a huge number of followers by posting only 3 posts.

Angelina Jolie dedicated her first post to people of Afghanistan as she shared a letter from an Afghan girl.

Her second post was about refugees while the third contained a video about Afghan girl which she produced for BBC.

On the work front, Jolie will next appear in the highly antciapted "Eternals" , a superhero movie featuring several big stars.