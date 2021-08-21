Hilary Duff down with delta variant days after starting ‘How I Met Your Father’ shoot

Hilary Duff down with delta variant after kick starting ‘How I Met Your Father’ shoot

Hollywood star Hilary Duff has been bitten by the COVID-19 bug as she announced her diagnosis on Friday.

The 33-year-old Lizzie McGuire actor revealed that she was down with the delta variant, despite being vaccinated against COVID-19.

"That delta... she's a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog,” wrote Duff.

The actor went on to note that she was "happy to be vaxxed."

Meanwhile, her husband Matthew Koma seems to taking care of the kids as he shared a photo of daughter Banks Violet Bair in a princess costume early on Friday and later posting a photo of their youngest kid, Mae James Bair eating baby food.

Duff's diagnosis comes not long after the actor began filming for How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father with Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma.