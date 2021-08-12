Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian save a bird's life

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian did a good work to save a sparrow's life as they hilariously attempted to let the bird out their Malibu vacation home in a sweet Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip.



The chirping bird retreats back into the Kardashian-Jenner closet for another look-around before finally flying out the bedroom patio door. "I needed that bird whistle of yours," Khloe jokes to Kendall.



"Hello, bird! Oh poor guy, how do we get him out?," Kendall reacts. Khloe explains, "I opened up the closet, and it came for my face."

Khloe is more focused on how the bird got inside in the first place. "How the hell did he get in here?!" she jokes as the little bird flies up to the ceiling. Kendall points out that birds could "kill themselves" by hovering near vents.

