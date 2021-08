Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde paint LA red with their PDA-filled outing

Web Desk

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are all-in for their budding relationship.

The lovebirds, who have recently started publicly dating each other, are back from their trip to Italy.

Now that the duo has returned to the US, both Wilde and Styles were spotted grabbing a bite at a restaurant in Los Feliz.

The couple later walked the streets of LA, wrapping their arms around each other's shoulders where they also shared a laugh.

Take a look: