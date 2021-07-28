PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif gestures during a protest rally in front of the election commission in Islamabad on January 19, 2021. — AFP/File

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday the party's vice-president Maryam Nawaz had tested positive for coronavirus.

Aurangzeb, in a tweet, said Maryam had gone into self-quarantine after testing positive and appealed to people to pray for the PML-N leader and other people infected with the virus.

Later, the PML-N vice-president, responding to a tweet, said she was being treated at home and has symptoms like "fever, cough, and flu".

Notable Pakistani politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, have all tested positive and recovered from the virus.

The development comes as Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count crossed 4,000 for the first time in two months Wednesday morning after the National Command and Operation Centre reported 4,119 fresh infections.

The country last recorded more than 4,000 cases in a single day on May 22.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, 52,291 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours across the country, of which 4,119 came back positive.

Another 44 people, meanwhile, lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 23,133.