Vikings: Lagertha actress all praises for Sean Penn at 'Flag Day' premier

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Saturday said she s "So proud to be part of Sean Penn;s masterpiece FLAG DAY" as she attended the premier of the Hollywood star's film at the annual Cannes Film Festival.

The film star's Sean and his daughter Dylan Frances Penn for her debut lead role in a movie.

Directed by Sean Penn's "Flag Day" also features Katheryn Winnick in important role.

After attending the premier at Cannes, Katheryn wrote on Instagram "So proud to be part of Sean Penn;s masterpiece FLAG DAY".

The actress who played the role of Lagertha in Vikings also posted a picture from the red carpet.



