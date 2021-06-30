Dua Lipa says she's not a fan of her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's 'taste'

Dua Lipa has shared interesting things about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, saying she's not a fan of his taste when it comes to some of the pictures he posts of her.



The renowned British singer - who is featured on the cover of the July/August issue of Vanity Fair - said that it's 'sweet' Hadid likes 'ugly' photos of her, adding: 'I let him post it, although I hate it.'

The 25-year-old songstress, who is in romantic relationship with Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother Anwar, discussed their couples' policy for posting on social media, saying that she asks the 22-year-old model before posting any images of him.



The singer explained: :I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it. But I also think sometimes it’s sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me."

Revealing the sweet things about their relationship, Lipa said: 'And I look at him, I’m like, "Really?" And he’s like, "I love it." And then I let him post it, although I hate it.'

Regardless of how the Levitating hitmaker feels about some photos of herself, she scintillated on the front of the publication as she sported a clinging lacy white Chanel bodysuit along with beige patent leather Manolo Blahnik heels.

Anward Hadid and Dua Lipa started dating in June 2019, and have given fans a glimpse of their romance on social media ever since. The pop star also spent part of 2020 isolating on Anwar's family farm in Pennsylvania.