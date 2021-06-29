 
close
Tue Jun 29, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2021

Leading German newspaper mocks Queen Elizabeth

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Leading German newspaper mocks Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth was mocked by a leading German newspaper  ahead of Euro 2020 match between Germany and England.

According to a report, "Bild" newspaper removed the name  of  the Queen from the English national anthem as it took a swipe at England.

Creating new lyrics for the English national anthem, the paper  substituted the monarch  for references to Gareth Southgate and Stuart Pearce's penalty misses, alluding to England's history against German team.

The newspaper also included goalkeeper Manuel Neuer  in the lyrics. 

Meanwhile, English Coach Gareth Southgate said England’s past defeats to Germany at major tournaments have no bearing on Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last-16 game and his players will go into the match focused on their own performance.

England have not defeated Germany in the knockout match of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final, losing at the 1990 World Cup, 1996 Euros and 2010 World Cup, the first two defeats coming after shoot-outs in the semi-finals.

Latest News

More From Entertainment