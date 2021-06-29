Scarlett Johansson says it is bittersweet to say goodbye to Natasha Romanoff

American actress Scarlett Johansson once again shed light on how it feels to say goodbye to the role of iconic superspy Natasha Romanoff after ten years. The 36-year-old actress termed the departure as "bittersweet."

"I think it's bittersweet. I've had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family," the actress said while virtually appearing on ABC's Good Morning America.

"I'm going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to."

Scarlett Johansson is out to promote her latest outing by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "But I feel really proud of this film and I think it's great to go out on a high note," she pointed out.

"This movie is so different from any other Marvel film we've done so far, so yeah... like I said, it's bittersweet."

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow is at last set for premiering in theatres and Disney+ in July following several delays due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The latest MCU film, Black Widow will be a final chapter of Natasha Romanoff's life set with the events in the era after Captain America: Civil War.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is the seventh movie for Scarlett Johansson portraying Natasha Romanoff after she debuted the character of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 in 2010.

Apart from Scarlett Johansson, other stars of Black Widow include Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Mason and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

The film will be released in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9.

Check out Scarlett Johansson's interview:



