Sun Jun 27, 2021
June 27, 2021

Sun, Jun 27, 2021
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Karen Gillan shares picture from the sets of upcoming film

Karen Gillan on Saturday left Marvel fans excited when she posted brand new pictures of preparations for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 molds are being set as we speak!!!," she wrote while sharing a picture.

The upcoming Marvel film features # Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt and others.

Directed by James Gunn, the film is set to release in 2023.

