 
close
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard reaches 4 million followers on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021
Aquaman actress Amber Heard reaches 4 million followers on Instagram

Number of Amber Heard's followers on Instagram has increased after the actress confirmed she would be reprising her role in "Aquman 2".

The actress is about to hit 4 million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

The actress would play Mera in the upcoming "Aquman 2" which has been named "The Lost Kingdom".

Aquaman actress Amber Heard reaches 4 million followers on Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Amber shared a picture with her fans and chose to limit the comments.

Latest News

More From Entertainment