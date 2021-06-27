Ariana Grande receives birthday wishes from celebs on 28th birthday

American singer Ariana Grande has turned 28 as the singer celebrated her birthday on Saturday (June 26).



Taking to social media, Ariana Grande posted a throwback picture of herself as a wide-eyed tiny tot. "hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !" she gave the post a sweet caption.

In the snap, the baby appears to be taking a shower.



Reacting to her social media post, several celebrities and fans offered her birthday wishes. Updating the homepage of her official website, American pop titan Beyoncé posted a throwback picture of Ariana Grande sporting her signature ponytail on her website. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARIANA GRANDE,” Queen Bey penned the caption.

Those who offered her the happy birthday wishes include singer Katy Perry, reality star Khloe Kardashian, brother Frankie Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

"Ariana you are always there for me, you lift me up when I am down, you make me smile and laugh until my cheeks hurt, and you bring me and everyone you meet such joy… so today I celebrate you and the remarkable person you are! I love you with my whole heart and wish you the greatest day ever. You deserve it. HBD sis," Frankie Grande wrote.

Check out Ariana Grande's POV live performance :



