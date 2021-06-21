‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gushes over acting origins with ‘Chicago’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Never Have I Ever actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recently weighed in on her high school acting origins via Chicago casting.
The star got candid over it all during her interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show and was even quoted saying, “That was the peak of my career, I finally got a lead role so I was like ‘Yeah this is going to be the best’.”