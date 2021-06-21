 
close
Mon Jun 21, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 21, 2021

‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gushes over acting origins with ‘Chicago’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 21, 2021
‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gushes over acting origins with ‘Chicago’

Never Have I Ever actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recently weighed in on her high school acting origins via Chicago casting.

The star got candid over it all during her interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show and was even quoted saying, “That was the peak of my career, I finally got a lead role so I was like ‘Yeah this is going to be the best’.”

Check it out below:



Latest News

More From Entertainment