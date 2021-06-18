Terry Crews on final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 'never played a character longer in my life'

Terry Crews on final season on Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 'never played a character longer in my life'

American actor Terry Crews is overwhelmed after shooting the last episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent chat, Crews, who plays Lt. Terry Jeffords in the sitcom, touched on his attachment towards the show.

"I was talking to Andy [Samberg] just the other day and said, 'You know, these are real people we created over eight years.' Your body and brain don't know the difference, and that is really deep," Crews said one week after rolling for the final episode of season eight.



"'You're talking about 153 episodes and almost nine years. I've never played a character longer in my life. I was like, 'Terry Jeffords is real!' And you honor each and every one of those characters because they still live and they'll never die," he said.

The actor confessed to being proud of the impact he has created with the show and hopes for a reunion down the lane with co-actors Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz and more.