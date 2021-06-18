 
Fri Jun 18, 2021
June 18, 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy exudes Greek goddess vibes at Dior fashion show

Anya Taylor-Joy did not cease to disappoint when she channeled her innrer Greek goddess at the 2022 Dior fashion show.

The Queen’s Gambit star looked ethereal as she donned a semi-sheer gown that glittered brilliantly.

The cape-style dress gave a glimpse of her toned physique and long legs.

The actress let her look do all the talking as she kept her accessories, makeup and hair fairly simple.

The star added more to the Greek look with a braided updo.

Take a look:



