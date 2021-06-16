Pink drops $13.7 million on luxury ocean front house

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Musician Pink dropped a pretty penny on a new villa in Malibu, California.
According to Dirt.com, the singer paid $13.7 million for the four-bedroom house which boasts of an oceanfront view,
In fact, the star got the house through a bidding war and paid $200,000 more than the seller's asking price.
Take a look: