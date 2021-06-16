 
Wed Jun 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 16, 2021

Pink drops $13.7 million on luxury ocean front house

Musician Pink dropped a pretty penny on a new villa in Malibu, California.

According to Dirt.com, the singer paid $13.7 million for the four-bedroom house which boasts of an oceanfront view,

In fact, the star got the house through a bidding war and paid $200,000 more than the seller's asking price.

Take a look:


