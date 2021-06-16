Anne Hathaway’s iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’ almost went to another star

Frankel said that before Anne Hathaway was roped in, the studio had wanted to cast Rachel McAdams

Leading lady of Tinseltown, Anne Hathaway's portrayal in Devil Wears Prada made the film a huge hit.

That being said, many of her fans might be unaware of how the Princess Diaries actor was not the first choice for the role of the overworked assistant Andy Sachs.

Director of the film, David Frankel made this revelation and said that before Hathaway was roped in, the studio had wanted to cast Rachel McAdams for the role who turned it down thrice.

While speaking during Entertainment Weekly's 15-year cast reunion, Frankel said: “The studio was very determined to have Rachel star in that movie. And she was very determined not to do it.”

The Intern star wasn’t even the second choice after the Notebook star turned it down. She revealed during an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race in February, that she was the ninth choice to play the role.

“It spoke to me. It made me feel. It was about a subject that I take very seriously, but in such a wonderfully joyful and lighthearted way,” she said about her role.

Before Hathaway, bigger names like Kirsten Dunst, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman and Kate Hudson were discussed for the part.

“I just kind of knew that it was the place to be, so I very patiently waited until it was my turn, and I got the call. It was the easiest yes in the world,” said Hathaway during the reunion.