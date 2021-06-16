 
Tue Jun 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 16, 2021

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner enjoy dreamy moments during a girls' trip to Cabo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 16, 2021

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner recently jetted off to Cabo, Mexico for a girl’s trip  where they enjoyed a fun-filled weekend with friends.

The supermodels, who are also real-life BFFs, were spotted at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. They  had a lot of fun having girl time and hanging out, a media outlet, citing eyewitness reported on Tuesday.

The duo spent most of their time lounging and taking photos. Their room, which had a lavish private pool, was right on the beach. 

The  renowned showbiz stars  were seen  run onto the sand and enjoying the beach. 

25-year-old Reality star Kendall and her pal Hailey, 24,  reportedly headed to mexico on Saturday (June 12) before returning to Los Angeles on Monday, June 14.

During their lavish trip, they  spent plenty of time in bathing suits. They chartered a yacht and sailed around the bay, looking very happy and relaxed. 

Jenner and Bieber both have been sharing photos  of their getaway on Instagram. The girls were seen heading to dinners, sunbathing, enjoying Kendall’s newly launched tequila brand 818 and much more.

