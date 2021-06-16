Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner enjoy dreamy moments during a girls' trip to Cabo

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner recently jetted off to Cabo, Mexico for a girl’s trip where they enjoyed a fun-filled weekend with friends.

The supermodels, who are also real-life BFFs, were spotted at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. They had a lot of fun having girl time and hanging out, a media outlet, citing eyewitness reported on Tuesday.



The duo spent most of their time lounging and taking photos. Their room, which had a lavish private pool, was right on the beach.

The renowned showbiz stars were seen run onto the sand and enjoying the beach.

25-year-old Reality star Kendall and her pal Hailey, 24, reportedly headed to mexico on Saturday (June 12) before returning to Los Angeles on Monday, June 14.

During their lavish trip, they spent plenty of time in bathing suits. They chartered a yacht and sailed around the bay, looking very happy and relaxed.

Jenner and Bieber both have been sharing photos of their getaway on Instagram. The girls were seen heading to dinners, sunbathing, enjoying Kendall’s newly launched tequila brand 818 and much more.