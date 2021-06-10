Selena Gomez's basketball fail will leave you in hysterics

While Selena Gomez dazzles with her music and acting career, it is certain a basketball career is not one that the star will be pursuing any time soon.

This was revealed when the Same Old Love hit-maker was challenged by her friends if she could do a three-pointer to which she claimed that she could.

All of this unfolded on her Instagram Story where she could be seen attempting to make a her shot.

"So, my friends asked me if I could do a three-pointer and I said ‘yes,''' the 28-year-old star confessed as she broke out in a laugh.

One friend then said, "So, here we are."

Before she could attempt the shot the singer shared a pre-game injury, ironically sharing how it could hinder with the possibility of her making a successful shot.

"Update—I recently had an injury in the kitchen," the actress shared in her Instagram Story video while comically showing off a Band-Aid on one of her fingers.

"And I may not be able to perform well, so you know."

After a bit of back and forth with her friends the singer finally made the shot and missed.

The We Don't Talk Anymore artist jokingly captioned the video "So... I can't."