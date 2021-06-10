Netflix to produce murder mystery The Pale Blue Eye with Harry Melling and Christian Bale

Netflix at last has landed its hand on a flick that has something of America's iconic writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe. The streamer has already started casting leading artists for the film - The Pale Blue Eye.

The streaming giant has taken on English actor Harry Melling, who is best known for his role as Dudley in the Harry Potter franchise. The 32-year-old actor will portray a young Edgar Allan Poe in The Pale Blue Eye.

Netflix will produce the murder mystery project in collaboration with Scott Cooper, according to Deadline.

Scott Cooper loves the murder mystery project The Pale Blue Eye as he is pursuing it for more than ten years. Cooper must be overexcited to be at last working on his passion project.

Another English actor Chrisitan Bale, best known for his Batman portrayal, is also part of the Edgar Allan Poe movie as the 47-year-old actor will feature as a veteran detective.

The viewers will see Christian Bale untangling the deep mystery revolving around a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

On his investigation task, Christian Bale will be seen partnering with a young cadet characterised by his hairsplitting played by Harry Melling - a character that later was known as one of the iconic authors that we know today - Edgar Allan Poe.

Adapted from Louis Bayard’s novel of the same name, the film will be directed by Scott Cooper.