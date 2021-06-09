Shakira commemorates World Oceans Day in style

Shakira has joined the campaign for the better and safe environment, after the commemoration of World Oceans Day.

The Colombian singer shared a post to her Instagram account on Wednesday, highlighting the damage that the ocean has had due to the waste and plastics that are thrown into waters.



Shakira claimed, so far there are an estimated 17.6 billion pounds of plastic seepage into the ocean each year.



The music sensation penned a lengthy note to create awareness among the people: “An estimated 17.6 billion pounds of plastic leak into the ocean each year. To commemorate the UN #WorldOceansDay, my friend and director @jaumedelaiguana created this digital artwork to help raise awareness of the seriousness of the situation. "

"But the solutions are out there, and as a member of the @EarthshotPrize Council, we will award the #EarthshotPrize to innovative solutions that make the most progress in addressing the world's biggest environmental problems. Together we can #reviveouroceans," wrote Shakira.



Shakira started the campaign starring the artist to help raise awareness about the seriousness of the situation.

