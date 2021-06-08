Scarlett Johansson gets funny tribute from on-screen sister Florence Pugh

Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow is an adorable superhero character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie-lovers cherish her fighting style ever since they watched her for the first time in the Marvel movie Iron Man 2 in 2010.

The lovely character was always played by American actress Scarlett Johansson. The 36-year-old actress has her signature manner of fighting that may have factored in the massive appeal of her character - Natasha Romanoff.

But, the super spy's sister Yelena Belova played by English Florence Pugh makes fun of her fighting style. The movie lovers know the signature fighting style of Scarlett Johansson. When she gets into fighting mode, she spreads one leg to her side while putting her body weight on the other leg with one of her hands placed on the ground. This is when she is seen flipping her hair.

During her virtual appearance on a late-night TV show - Jimmy Kimmel Live last Friday, the 25-year-old English actress Florence Pugh brought attention to Natasha Romanoff's amazing superheroic landing. In the sneak peek, Yelena Belova is heard dubbing her elder sister 'a total poser.'

With Natasha Romanoff standing listening to her sister attentively, Yelena Belova is seen talking to her hilariously. She makes fun of her superheroic landing while getting into a fight with her enemies.

"Why do you always do that thing? That thing you do when you're fighting?" Yelena asks jokingly.



"With the arm and the hair, when you do like a fighting pose?"

Yelena Belova not only asked her the question but also acted out her sister [Scarlett Johansson's] signature style - a stance that we are well accustomed to watching in several Marvel superhero movies like Iron Man 2 and Avengers.

"It's a fighting pose. You're a total poser."

Check out the clip below, which starts around the 7:02 mark.

The Marvel movie Black Widow featuring Scarlett Johansson will debut in theatres and on Disney+ Premier on July 9.





