BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Winners: Michaela Coel wins big

Michaela Coel won big at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday, scooping the leading actress and best mini-series awards for her ground-breaking show I May Destroy You.
Coel was named best actress. It came two weeks after she won writing and directing prizes at the Bafta Craft Awards, which reward backstage talent. The Crown and Saturday Night Takeaway were snubbed at the 2021 television Baftas.
She dedicated her acting prize to the show's intimacy co-ordinator Ita O'Brien, who she said allowed people in the industry to "make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process".
Coel said: "I know what it's like to shoot without an intimacy director - the messy, embarrassing feeling for the crew, the internal devastation for the actor."
Using such co-ordinators is "essential for every production company that wants to make work exploring themes of consent", she added.
Sunday's other winners included Normal People's Paul Mescal, who was named best actor, and dance group Diversity.
The troupe won the "must-see moment" award for their controversial Britain's Got Talent routine, which reflected the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Below is the full list of winners
Drama Series
Gangs Of London - Sky Atlantic
I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
Save Me Too - Sky Atlantic (Winner)
The Crown - Netflix
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC Two
Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky One
The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4 (Winner)
The Ranganation - BBC Two
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills, The Last Leg - Channel 4
Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers - ITV
Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas - BBC One
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation - BBC Two (Winner)
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts (Winner)
Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
The Masked Singer - ITV
Factual Series
Crime & Punishment - Channel 4
Hospital - BBC Two
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency - Channel 4
Once Upon A Time In Iraq - BBC Two (Winner)
Features
Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - ITV (Winner)
Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two
The Repair Shop - BBC One
Leading Actress
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People - BBC Three
Hayley Squires, Adult Material - Channel 4
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One
Letitia Wright, Small Axe - BBC One
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC One (Winner)
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix (Winner)
Daisy Haggard, Breeders - Sky One
Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three
Emma Mackey, Sex Education - Netflix
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC Three
Mae Martin, Feel Good - Channel 4
Leading Actor
John Boyega, Small Axe - BBC One
Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You - BBC One
Paul Mescal, Normal People - BBC Three (Winner)
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe - BBC One
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central - Channel 4
Mini-Series
Adult Material - Channel 4
I May Destroy You - BBC One (Winner)
Normal People - BBC Three
Small Axe - BBC One
Reality & Constructed Factual
Masterchef: The Professionals - BBC One
Race Across The World - BBC Two
The School That Tried To End Racism - Channel 4 (Winner)
The Write Offs - Channel 4
Supporting Actor
Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK - Netflix
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe - BBC One (Winner)
Michael Sheen, Quiz - ITV
Micheal Ward, Small Axe - BBC One
Rupert Everett, Adult Material - Channel 4
Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Netflix
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country - BBC Three (Winner)
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky One
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner - Channel 4
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 - BBC Two
Scripted Comedy
Ghosts - BBC One
Inside No 9 - BBC Two (Winner)
Man Like Mobeen Production Team - Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three
This Country - BBC Three
Short Form Programme
Criptales - BBC Four
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities - Vice/Noisey
The Main Part - BBC iPlayer
They Saw The Sun First - Red Bull TV (Winner)
Single Drama
Anthony - BBC One
BBW (On The Edge) - Channel 4
Sitting In Limbo - BBC One (Winner)
The Windermere Children - BBC Two
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty - BBC One (Winner)
Coronation Street - ITV
EastEnders - BBC1
Hollyoaks - Channel 4
Supporting Actress
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix
Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
Rakie Ayola, Anthony - BBC One (Winner)
Siena Kelly, Adult Material - Channel 4
Sophie Okenedo, Criminal: UK - Netflix
Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You - BBC One
Current Affairs
America's War On Abortion (Exposure) - ITV (Winner)
Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary - BBC Two
The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches) - Channel 4
The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations) - Al Jazeera Media Network/Al Jazeera English
Single Documentary
American Murder: The Family Next Door - Netflix
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me - BBC One
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) - BBC Four (Winner)
Surviving Covid - Channel 4