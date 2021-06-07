BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Winners: Michaela Coel wins big

Michaela Coel won big at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday, scooping the leading actress and best mini-series awards for her ground-breaking show I May Destroy You.

Coel was named best actress. It came two weeks after she won writing and directing prizes at the Bafta Craft Awards, which reward backstage talent. The Crown and Saturday Night Takeaway were snubbed at the 2021 television Baftas.

She dedicated her acting prize to the show's intimacy co-ordinator Ita O'Brien, who she said allowed people in the industry to "make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process".

Coel said: "I know what it's like to shoot without an intimacy director - the messy, embarrassing feeling for the crew, the internal devastation for the actor."

Using such co-ordinators is "essential for every production company that wants to make work exploring themes of consent", she added.

Sunday's other winners included Normal People's Paul Mescal, who was named best actor, and dance group Diversity.



The troupe won the "must-see moment" award for their controversial Britain's Got Talent routine, which reflected the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Below is the full list of winners

Drama Series



Gangs Of London - Sky Atlantic

I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

Save Me Too - Sky Atlantic (Winner)

The Crown - Netflix

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC Two

Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky One

The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4 (Winner)

The Ranganation - BBC Two

Entertainment Performance



Adam Hills, The Last Leg - Channel 4

Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers - ITV

Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas - BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation - BBC Two (Winner)

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts (Winner)

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

The Masked Singer - ITV

Factual Series



Crime & Punishment - Channel 4

Hospital - BBC Two

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency - Channel 4

Once Upon A Time In Iraq - BBC Two (Winner)

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - ITV (Winner)

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two

The Repair Shop - BBC One

Leading Actress



Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People - BBC Three

Hayley Squires, Adult Material - Channel 4

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One

Letitia Wright, Small Axe - BBC One

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC One (Winner)

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix (Winner)

Daisy Haggard, Breeders - Sky One

Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three

Emma Mackey, Sex Education - Netflix

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC Three

Mae Martin, Feel Good - Channel 4

Leading Actor

John Boyega, Small Axe - BBC One

Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You - BBC One

Paul Mescal, Normal People - BBC Three (Winner)

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe - BBC One

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central - Channel 4

Mini-Series



Adult Material - Channel 4

I May Destroy You - BBC One (Winner)

Normal People - BBC Three

Small Axe - BBC One

Reality & Constructed Factual



Masterchef: The Professionals - BBC One

Race Across The World - BBC Two

The School That Tried To End Racism - Channel 4 (Winner)

The Write Offs - Channel 4

Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK - Netflix

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe - BBC One (Winner)

Michael Sheen, Quiz - ITV

Micheal Ward, Small Axe - BBC One

Rupert Everett, Adult Material - Channel 4

Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Netflix

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country - BBC Three (Winner)

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky One

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner - Channel 4

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 - BBC Two

Scripted Comedy

Ghosts - BBC One

Inside No 9 - BBC Two (Winner)

Man Like Mobeen Production Team - Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

This Country - BBC Three

Short Form Programme

Criptales - BBC Four

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Band With Learning Disabilities - Vice/Noisey

The Main Part - BBC iPlayer

They Saw The Sun First - Red Bull TV (Winner)

Single Drama

Anthony - BBC One

BBW (On The Edge) - Channel 4

Sitting In Limbo - BBC One (Winner)

The Windermere Children - BBC Two

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty - BBC One (Winner)

Coronation Street - ITV

EastEnders - BBC1

Hollyoaks - Channel 4

Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

Rakie Ayola, Anthony - BBC One (Winner)

Siena Kelly, Adult Material - Channel 4

Sophie Okenedo, Criminal: UK - Netflix

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You - BBC One

Current Affairs

America's War On Abortion (Exposure) - ITV (Winner)

Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary - BBC Two

The Battle For Hong Kong (Dispatches) - Channel 4

The Cyprus Papers Undercover (Al Jazeera Investigations) - Al Jazeera Media Network/Al Jazeera English

Single Documentary



American Murder: The Family Next Door - Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me - BBC One

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville) - BBC Four (Winner)

Surviving Covid - Channel 4