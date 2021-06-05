Emilia Clarke to play female lead opposite Chris Evans in Captain America: Civil War

The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has won the hearts of movie lovers with her versatility and acumen on screen. Her role as the mother of dragons in the fantasy series has got her a great foothold in showbiz.

The 34-year-old British actress has been roped in by Marvel Studios to feature in their upcoming mega movie in the female lead role opposite Chris Evans’ Captain America.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has cast the Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen for a major role as ‘Sharon Carter.’

Emilia Clarke's character in the upcoming Marvel flick is best known in comics for being the love interest of Steve Rogers - Captain America. She is a niece to another character - Peggy Carter.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Emilia Clarke has been cast in the next MCU movie. He said that Emilia Clarke will star in “Captain America: Civil War” with Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie and Chadwick Boseman.