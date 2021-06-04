Queen Elizabeth has realised Meghan Markle and Harry were unhappy says royal expert

British media continues to discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down from their royal roles and it's impact on the monarchy more than a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, has said the couple's attack on the royal family are "very very damaging", while referring to Harry and Meghan's interviews and allegations that plunged the monarchy into crisis.

“The Sussexes’ activities, when they’ve spoken out, have been very, very damaging."There’s no doubt about it, Fitzwilliams said while talking to the Daily Star.



Talking about Queen's reaction, he said the British monarch would have found the couple's actions "deplorable".

The expert added, “She has realised how unhappy they were, but speaking out in the way they have is a totally different thing."