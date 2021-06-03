'Kurulus:Osman' wins best TV series award

"Kurulus:Osman" second season on Wednesday won an award for the best TV series in Turkey.

According to the official Instagram page of the drama TV series, Burak Özçivit, who plays Osman Bey, also won the award for the best actor.

It said"Quality Magazine" awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the television and magazine world.

"Kurulus:Osman" , which is the sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul", tells the story of Osman, the son of Ertugrul and the founder of the Ottoman Empire.



