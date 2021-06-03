 
Thu Jun 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 3, 2021

'Kurulus:Osman' wins best TV series award

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 03, 2021

"Kurulus:Osman" second season on Wednesday won an award for the best TV series in Turkey.

According to the official Instagram page of the drama TV series, Burak Özçivit, who plays Osman Bey, also won the award for the best actor.

It said"Quality Magazine" awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the television and magazine world.

"Kurulus:Osman" , which is the sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul", tells  the story of Osman, the son of Ertugrul and the founder of the Ottoman Empire.


