Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoy water fight with daughter Stormi amid romance rumours

Reality star Kylie Jenner and her rapper partner Travis Scott enjoyed water fight with their three-year-old daughter Stormi at his home as romance rumours mounted.

topped by Travis’ house to spend quality time together .

They had great fun while enjoying the perfect family day together with their daughter Stormi on Memorial Day, getting stuck into a water fight.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the makeup mogul uploaded a video, showing the trio playing together on the grounds of Kylie's mansion in Calabasas.



The 23-year-old was pelted with balloons by her partner and daughter during the a game of hurling water balloons at each other beside a bounce house.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star got the brunt of the hits as both the rapper and her little girl threw multiple balloons at her.

'Don't throw it at me!' Kylie exclaimed as Stormi hurled one at her feet before she turned on her heel and ran away.

Kylie gushed over her daughter as she rocked a bright yellow Fendi dress. 'Love this little baby,' She captioned the video.

Earlier this month it was reported that the reality star and Sicko Mode hitmaker, who co-parent their little girl, have 'no requirements' in their relationship.

Kylie and Travis are believed to have given a chance to their romance after splitting in 2019, and sources have now said they haven't put a label on their romance because they have no expectations for one another.

