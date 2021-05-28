Halsey showers in motherly glow in latest snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Halsey is not letting her pregnancy stopping her from serving some looks.
Taking to Instagram, the Be Kind singer shared a gorgeous snap of herself basking all the motherly glow with a figure-hugging dress.
The 26-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, featured her baby bump in the stunning grey and white dress.
"Soaking up that moonlight," the caption read.
Take a look: