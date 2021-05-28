close
Fri May 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2021

Halsey showers in motherly glow in latest snap

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 28, 2021

Singer Halsey is not letting her pregnancy stopping her from serving some looks.

Taking to Instagram, the Be Kind singer shared a gorgeous snap of herself basking all the motherly glow with a figure-hugging dress.

The 26-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, featured her baby bump in the stunning grey and white dress.

"Soaking up that moonlight," the caption read.

Take a look:

