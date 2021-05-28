Halsey showers in motherly glow in latest snap

Singer Halsey is not letting her pregnancy stopping her from serving some looks.

Taking to Instagram, the Be Kind singer shared a gorgeous snap of herself basking all the motherly glow with a figure-hugging dress.

The 26-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, featured her baby bump in the stunning grey and white dress.

"Soaking up that moonlight," the caption read.

Take a look: