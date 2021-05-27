Akhsay Kumar refused to bad-mouth Pakistan in his film: report

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar refused to bad-mouth Pakistan in his 2004 movie "Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo?", said a report in the Indian media.

Citing Hindustan Times, an Entertainment reported that Akhsay had threatened to quit the film if the lines with political connotations were not deleted from the script.

The report said that the actor was also not pleased with the role assigned to him in the film which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Bobby Deol in important roles.

The website of India Today had also reported months before the release of the film that Akshay Kumar refused to mouth "vitriol laced anti-Pakistan lines