Kim Kardashian comes clean about how she contracted Covid-19

Kim Kardashian shared how she contracted Covid-19.

The Skims founder, in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, shared that she and her four children tested positive for the virus in the fall of 2020.

While speculation was rife, due to a Buzzfeed News article, that the star got the virus amid her 40th birthday getaway to a private island, she clarified on Twitter saying "False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip."

She then divulged the details on the TV show saying that her son Saint was the first to get Covid-19 and it later spread in the family.

"Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first," she said.

"I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him."