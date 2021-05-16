Pakistan reports 7.82% coronavirus positivity ratio today

Pakistani children wear face masks while accompanying a guardian on a motorcycle. Photo: AFP

Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity ratio of 7.82% on Sunday, with the country recording 2,379 new infections over the past 24 hours as the national tally of coronavirus cases rose to 877,130.



About 30,402 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 2,379 tests returned positive, according to official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

At least 76 more passed away due to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the country-wide death tally to 19,543.

In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 298,078 cases, Punjab 325,662, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 126,787, Islamabad 79,123, Balochistan 23,831, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,231, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,418 in total so far.

In a positive sign, 788,768 people have recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus.

After days of strict lockdown, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that markets will remain open till 8pm from Monday, May 17 onwards.

Besides this, public transport — between provinces, cities, and within cities — will resume functioning from tomorrow (Sunday) instead of the previously announced May 17 date of resumption.

A special session of the body managing the country's coronavirus response was held today to review the implementation of standard operating procedures throughout the "stay home, stay safe" May 8-16 period that had been set to curb the spread of the virus.