Victoria Beckham gushes over son Brooklyn's photography skills, shares his stunning snapshot

Victoria Beckham lavished praise on son Brooklyn Beckham and shared her favourite photo captured by him to mark Earth Day on Thursday.



The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, who is known for photographs of fashion and family, has a craze of capturing stunning moments in his camera and he also keeps an eye on the natural world.

Victoria's Instagram post showed off her son's unmatched talent as she shared a striking black and white photo showing a lion on the move, and revealed it is one of her favourite of Brooklyn's pictures.



The former Spice Girl captioned the stunning post "Happy #EarthDay. Our planet is so incredible! We can all, and must, do better to take care of it. Image by @brooklynbeckham, one of my favourites x VB."

Victoria Beckham's excited fans were quick to praise her talented 22-year-old son Brooklyn as one wrote: 'We have a beautiful planet. That's an amazing shot! Book cover worthy," and another simply commenting, WOW!'

