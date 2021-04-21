Katie Price is set to marry car dealer boyfriend Carl Woods

Katie Price is engaged to her former Love Island boyfriend Carl Woods after year-long whirlwind romance.

The ex-glamour model, who first went public with her romance last year in July, and her soon-to-be fourth husband are said to have accepted a five-figure offer to confirm the news through a magazine.

The 42-year-old star shared the details with the magazine how her boyfriend proposed her, saying: "We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when. It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!"



Katie announced her happy news six weeks after divorce from her third husband Kieran Hayler was finalised, three years after their split.

The mother-of-five was previously married to Peter Andre from 2005 to 2009, Alex Reid from 2010 to 2012 and Kieran 2012-2021.

Carl has reportedly bought a £10,000 ring for Katie Price, who has been engaged eight times in total, including to Gladiator star Warren Furman, businessman Scott Sullivan, model Leandro Penna and Kris Boyson.