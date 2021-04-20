Queen Elizabeth casts away major royal tradition in nod to Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth signifies symbol of modernity as nod to Prince Philip's no-fuss attitude

Queen Elizabeth broke free from a major tradition that all mourning royals follow after the death of a loved one.



The 94-year-old monarch has ceased to use black-edged stationery during the official mourning period, as royal custom dictates.



As reported by PEOPLE, the Queen will instead use personalized stationery featuring her crest in black, instead of the customary red.

This was done as a subtle nod to Prince Philip's no-fuss attitude about his funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh famously customised and planned his own funeral, from his coffin being carried in a modified Land Rover to the ceremony being conducted without a eulogy.

As per The Times, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton will continue to practice the age-old tradition unlike the Queen.



The usage of black-edged stationery after a death was very popular in the 19th century.

After the death of her beloved husband Prince Albert in 1861, Queen Victoria wrote letters with a thick black border and matching envelopes, to indicate that she observing a period of mourning.