President Arif Alvi administers oath to Shaukat Tarin, Shibli Faraz

President Arif Alvi (R) administering the oath to newly appointed federal ministers, Shaukat Tarin (L) and Shibli Faraz (C) at an oath-taking ceremony, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, on April 17, 2021. — PID

President Arif Alvi on Saturday administered the oath to the newly appointed federal ministers in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Shaukat Tarin and Senator Shibli Faraz were the two ministers to take oath of the office of their respective ministries.



On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Shaukat Tarin as Minister for Finance and Revenue while Senator Shibli Faraz was given the portfolio of Minister for Science and Technology.

Changes in Ministry of Finance

Tarin has replaced federal minister Hammad Azhar to become the fourth person to be handed the portfolio of Minister for Finance. Azhar was removed from the position less than a month after his appointment.

Prior to Azhar, Asad Umar and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh were appointed as finance ministers.

Changes in Ministry of Science and Technology

Faraz has replaced federal minister Fawad Chaudhry as Minister for Science and Technology, after Chaudhry was re-appointed as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Before Chaudhry, Azam Khan Swati held the portfolio but resigned to "uphold his moral responsibility" amid a probe into charges of misuse of authority, misconduct and encroachment against him.