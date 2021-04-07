Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding figurines slashed in prices

English ceramics manufacturer Royal Doulton has slashed the prices of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding figurines.

To mark the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nuptials, the company made 1000 bone china figurines for the 2018 event which were sold for £199 but are now being offloaded for £146.25.

The website describes it as: "The limited-edition royal wedding figure of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle commemorates this historic marriage in May 2018.

"Modelled by renowned figure sculptor, Neil Welch, the piece celebrates a captivating moment as the happy couple leave Windsor Chapel holding hands.

"Prince Harry’s striking Blues and Royals dress uniform reveals intricate raised details, highlighting the buckles and sash of his tunic, with embossed patterns, medals and insignia.

"Meghan’s iconic gown, the folds of her train and stunning embroidered veil, with raised details, cascade around the base of the figures. Her diamond ring, bracelet and beautiful Queen Mary tiara are delicately hand-painted using platinum, with her bouquet featuring exquisite, hand-made white roses."