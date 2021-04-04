'Ertugrul's brother' thanks Imran Abbas for inviting him to his show

Turkish actor Sezgin Erdemir on Sunday shared multiple pictures and a video with Imran Abbas, thanking the Pakistani actor for inviting him to "his show".



Erdemir rose to global fame for his role as Sungurtekin Bey, the son of Suleman Shah and elder brother of Ertugrul in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" .

The Turkish posted the pictures and video with a lenghty caption that read, "You'll never know when and how you'll meet a dear person and feel the connection between when the topic is art and music. It just may happen out of the blue. Thanks to this talented actor Imran Abbas was kind enough to invite me to his show and blessed me with his warm welcoming and the conversation we had. More to talk about in a few days and no doubt more to work together soon enough. @imranabbas.official ".

Sezgin Erdemir's character is introduced in the second season of the historical TV series when he escapes from Mangols to reunite with his Kayi tribe.



The Turkish actor is also playing an important role in a latest TV series about Sultan Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah.