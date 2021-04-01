close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
April 1, 2021

Piers Morgan reinstated after losing job over attacks on Meghan Markle

Thu, Apr 01, 2021

British TV presenter  Piers Morgan has been reinstated days after he was fired from ITV over his attacks on Meghan Markle. 

This was announced  by the anchor in a tweet on Thursday. Morgan said ITV offered him his job which he decided to accept.

The development came  after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby contradicted Meghan Markle's claim that she married Prince Harry several days before the official lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018.

  Taking to Twitter he wrote, "UPDATE: Following the Archbishop of Canterbury's confirmation that Meghan Markle was talking a load of old flannel in her Oprah interview, ITV just offered me my @GMB job back & I've decided to accept," he wrote.

Morgan added, "The nation's prayers have been answered. See you Monday!


