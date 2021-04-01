Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feeling excited about starting new chapter of life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly feeling liberated and excited about starting new chapter of life after their departure from the British royal family.

A media outlet, citing source, reported that 'Harry does not have any regrets,' adding that he 'feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter' with the 39-year-old Suits star.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who inked lucrative deals with streaming giants and other firms, recently revealed that they would not be returning as working royals.



The source told 'Us' that the Duke of Sussex believes relocating to the US 'is the best decision he’s ever made.'

Meghan and Harry have settled in Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara with son Archie after stepping down from their senior royal roles in March 2020.

Meghan, who's expecting second child, made bombshell revelations in interview with US TV host Oprah that drew worldwide attention and caused friction between royal family members.

Prince Harry reportedly 'finds the situation with his family regrettable. But they have no regrets about moving to the US, and that things are just getting started for them.'